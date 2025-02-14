Spencer Johnson eager to fill big shoes of Mitchell Starc with Champions Trophy on horizon

Friday, February 14, 2025
     
Spencer Johnson will have big shoes to fill in the Champions Trophy as Mitchell Starc will not be present for the tournament. The Aussies are also missing several other first-choice players including the captain Pat Cummins and vice-captain Mitchell Marsh.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published : Feb 14, 2025 18:12 IST, Updated : Feb 14, 2025 18:12 IST
Spencer Johnson.
Image Source : GETTY Spencer Johnson.

Left-arm speedster Spencer Johnson is looking to fill the big shoes of senior compatriot Mitchell Starc with the Champions Trophy standing on the horizon. Johnson has earned a name for himself in the Big Bash League and is looking to replicate the success on the international stage. 

His role will become even more crucial with Starc not being part of the Champions Trophy. Johnson has played for Australia in both the white-ball formats. He featured in the first ODI of the two-match series against Sri Lanka and picked 2/44 with the ball.

"It's obviously something I've pictured in my mind, to come in and play a similar role to him," Johnson said on his comparisons with Starc. "There were a few nerves there, and obviously big shoes to fill. I think I am better for the run, it's only my third ODI, hopefully, a few more and I'll be able to replicate some of the stuff he's done."

The speedster draws inspiration from Trent Boult and Starc. He expects the pitches in Pakistan will be different to what they got in Sri Lanka. "Guys like Trent Boult and Starcy, left-armers who are aggressive, hopefully, it's what I can bring to Pakistan," Johnson said. "I think this wicket is not what we're going to get over in Pakistan.

"It was nice to bowl on early with the new ball, and there was a bit of nip and carry. But [Pakistan] will be different to what we got here, potentially a bit flatter," he added.

The Aussies lost the opening ODI by 49 runs as they were bowled out for 165 and then suffered a proper drubbing in the second match. The Australian batting lineup has come under immense scrutiny following their two defeats. The Aussies were shot out for 107 in the second match to suffer a 174-run loss.

