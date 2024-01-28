'Speechless' Joe Root hails Ollie Pope's 'absolute masterclass' against India in Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ollie Pope.

Ollie Pope made England dream what looked all but over at the start of Day 3 of the India vs England 1st Test in Hyderabad. After being 190 behind India and three wickets away from coming to bat again, Pope's unbeaten 148 powered the visitors 126 ahead with four wickets in hand as the pendulum shifts a bit in the series opener. His inning is of high class and grit.

Pope took on India's celebrated bowling attack and pushed it to the limits with his unconventional game. Former England skipper Joe Root is also in awe of the knock as he called it an absolute masterclass at the end of the third day. "The way that Popey has played today... honestly it's an absolute masterclass on how to bat in these conditions as an overseas player, someone that's not exposed to these surfaces day in and day out and to come back off a serious injury like he had in summer and have that amount of time out of the game and then put together that... I'm speechless," Root said at the end of the third day.

One of the best I have ever seen: Root

The star batter also added that the knock is one of the best that he has ever seen in cricket. "It's one of the best knocks that I've ever seen. I've seen a lot of cricket, played and batted out there in the middle with a lot of brilliant players and to witness that today was really special.

"I'm so, so pleased for him. And I didn't even mind when he big-dogged me tonight and said 'can you do the press' as vice-captain. Cos to manipulate the field as it did against that attack, on that surface, to show the powers of concentration and determination and fitness and skill, all combined was immense."

Root has himself scored a few knocks which are considered benchmark for visiting batters, including the one he struck on England's last tour to India when he made 218. But he believes that Pope's innings is a benchmark.

I think that's (Pope's innings) the benchmark. Honestly, I might have scored a few runs in the subcontinent. But not on a surface like that against an attack like that. Honestly, that was really special today and it gives a lot of confidence to the rest of the group as well seeing Popey stand up like that. He spoke this morning in front of the group to back that up.

"To lead from the front as vice-captain of this team shows a lot about him as a character. And as about us developing as a team. We don't always judge ourselves on results; there are other things and benchmarks we look at, but this is another great step in the right direction in the long-term sense for this group of players.

