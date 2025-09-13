'Speaks of his humility': Jemimah Rodrigues opens up on her conversation with Virat Kohli Star India women's batter Jemimah Rodrigues took centre stage and heaped praise on ace batter Virat Kohli, and revealed a conversation that she had with the legend at the NCA (National Cricket Academy) while undergoing rehab.

New Delhi:

Star India women’s batter Jemimah Rodrigues recently came forward and talked about the conversation she had with ace batter Virat Kohli at the NCA (National Cricket Academy). It is worth noting that Jemimah had a conversation with Kohli when she was undergoing rehab at the NCA.

The star batter revealed that Kohli asked her about her knock against Pakistan in the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup, and Jemimah also revealed how surprised she was that Kohli remembered her knock from the game.

"The first question I asked him was about how he was not having a great run for two years. I mean, he was scoring but it was like he had set his standards so high that people were like, ‘He is underperforming,’” Rodrigues told ESPNcricinfo.

“But then came that India-Pakistan game at the MCG [2022 T20 World Cup]. I asked him, "What was going through your mind when you walked in there? There was so much pressure - how did you take it?" And the first thing he told me was: "What was going on in your mind when you played the India-Pakistan game in South Africa [2023 T20 World Cup]?" In my head I was like, ‘He follows everything!’” she added.

Jemimah Rodrigues lauded Virat Kohli on his humility

Furthermore, Jemimah went on to heap praise on Kohli for his humility and for remembering the game. She also opined that the conversation with Kohli helped her improve in the long run as well.

"It just speaks of his humility to just even care about what I thought during that match. That conversation really helped me with my game. We didn't speak much about technique, we just spoke more towards the mental aspect and how we approached the game,” Rodrigues said.