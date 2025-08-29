Southern Brave make history in The Hundred, qualify for final of 2025 edition Southern Brave made history by winning all group matches in The Hundred. They defeated Welsh Fire by 29 runs in the final league game of the season. Lauren Bell starred with 4-6 as Fire collapsed chasing 107. Brave advance to Sunday’s final.

London:

Southern Brave etched their name into the record books by becoming the first team to win all of their group-stage matches in the women’s Hundred competition, rounding off their flawless campaign with a clinical 29-run win over Welsh Fire.

Despite posting a modest total of 106-8, Brave showcased their depth and discipline with the ball, strangling Fire’s chase and ensuring they never gained momentum. The result not only solidified Brave’s place at the top of the table but also served as a commanding statement ahead of Sunday’s final at Lord’s.

Welsh, who came into the match already out of contention for the knockout stages, briefly looked in control at 50-1. However, their innings unravelled dramatically after captain Tammy Beaumont was dismissed for a laboured 28 from 33 balls. Her cautious approach saw just six singles in her final 14 deliveries, contributing to a stalling chase.

From that point, Fire collapsed, losing eight wickets for just 27 runs. Brave’s bowlers tightened the screws, with England pacer Lauren Bell delivering a standout performance. Bell closed the innings with two wickets in her final three deliveries, finishing with outstanding figures of 4-6, which is the best in the women’s competition this season. She now tops the wicket-taking charts for the tournament with 19 scalps.

Spin also played a crucial role on a surface that offered turn. Skipper Georgia Adams bowled with guile, conceding just eight runs from 15 balls and picking up a key wicket.

Earlier, Adams had top-scored with 30 not out in a reshuffled Brave batting lineup. Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Freya Kemp chipped in with 24 and 18 respectively, as the Brave opted to experiment ahead of the final — including sending Sophie Devine down to number eight.

Southern Brave eye second title

Southern Brave now advance directly to Sunday’s final, eyeing their second women’s Hundred title. They await the winner of Saturday’s Eliminator between Northern Superchargers and London Spirit.

On the other hand, for the Beaumont-led side, the season ends in disappointment. With just one win from eight games, last year’s runners-up finish at the bottom of the table, left to reflect on a campaign that never quite ignited.