Southampton Weather: Rain likely to play spoilsport in India vs New Zealand WTC Final

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

India will take on New Zealand in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship between June 18-22 in Southampton. The Virat Kohli-led side qualified for the final after finishing at the top in the group stage.

Kane Williamson's New Zealand, meanwhile, finished second in the table and enter the final after registering a 1-0 away series win against England earlier this month.

The Indian squad played in a three-day intra-squad match ahead of the final.

While both sides are ready for the final starting June 18, the weather forecast for the game looks significantly bleak. According to Accuweather, it is likely that the rain may play spoilsport in the match.

Let's take a look at the day-by-day weather forecast:

June 18: The weather on the first day is expected to be cool and cloudy, with a "couple of showers and a thunderstorm," Accuweather states. Three hour of rain is expected throughout the day.

June 19: The weather forecast is encouraging on June 19, with sun playing hide-and-seek throughout the day. Showers are expected but they are less likely to remain persistent.

June 20: Weather will remain cloudy throughout the day with further showers expected.

June 21: There will be 95% of cloud cover on the fourth day of the match, with another three-hour period of rain expected.

June 22: It is likely to remain breezy in the morning with couple of showers in the day.

June 23 (Reserve Day): "Variable cloudiness," the Accuweather states for the reserve day.

With the current weather forecast, it looks likely that the reserve day may come into play in the final.

If the match ends in a draw or is washed out due to rains, both the teams will share the trophy.