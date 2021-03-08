Southampton's Ageas Bowl to stage World Test Championship final, not Lord's: BCCI vice-president

Image Source : BCCI Indian cricket team

The final of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) will be hosted by the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The development was confirmed by BCCI vice president Rajiv Shukla on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, Rajiv said, "Yes, the final will be played in Southampton keeping an eye on the COVID situation."

The final was previously slated to be held at the Lord's. The dates of the final, however, remain intact - from June 18 to 22 with June 23 as the reserve day.

India and New Zealand will play in the summit clash. India roared to the final after defeating England 3-1 at home to finish atop with 72.2 percentage points.

India were well ahead of their competitors before pandemic delayed the proceedings and later urged ICC to change the qualification scenario. Owing to a large number of matches being lost, ICC changed the rule for qualification as a percentage of points won from contested games. India shifted to the third position ahead of the Australia series Down under but roared back to the top.

New Zealand qualified earlier after Australia's tour of South Africa was cancelled owing to COVID-19 concerns.