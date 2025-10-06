South Africa's Tazmin Brits breaks Smriti Mandhana and Meg Lanning's world records during World Cup 2025 Tazmin Brits is in insane form, having racked up four centuries in her last five ODIs. The South African batter shattered a couple of world records held by India's Smriti Mandhana and Australia's Meg Lanning during the Women's World Cup 2025.

New Delhi:

South African opener Tazmin Brits continued her sensational rise in Women's ODI as she slammed her seventh century in the format during her team's World Cup 2025 clash against New Zealand on Monday, October 6. Brits smashed her maiden World Cup century to make it four hundreds in her last five ODI matches to carry forward her insane form.

Brits put a century in the paltry chase of 232 against the White Ferns at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. She slammed her ton off just 86 balls, laced with 15 fours and a six.

Brits shatters Mandhana's record

With her century, Brits shattered a couple of world records. She broke India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana's world record for most centuries in Women's ODIs in a calendar year. Mandhana has scored four centuries each in 2024 and 2025 and Brits was tied with her this year. She went past the Indian opener to now become the first batter to have hit five ODI tons in a year.

Most ODI hundreds in a calendar year:

5 Tazmin Brits (2025)

4 Smriti Mandhana (2024)

4 Smriti Mandhana (2025)

Brits breaks Lanning's world record

With her century, Brits also broke legendary former Australian captain Meg Lanning's world record for having taken fewest innings to score seven centuries in women ODIs. This was Brits' seventh ton in the format and it came in only 41 innings.

Lanning held the record previously, having scored her first seven tons in the format in just 44 innings.

Fewest innings to seven ODI hundreds:

41 Tazmin Brits

44 Meg Lanning

62 Tammy Beaumont

81 Suzie Bates

83 Karen Rolton/Hayley Matthews

84 Smriti Mandhana