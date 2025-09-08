South African spinner cleared of suspect action by ICC after independent testing The 31-year-old ODI debutant for South Africa, Prenelan Subrayen, was reported of suspected action against Australia in Cairns last month. South Africa didn't play him in the remainder of the series before the off-spinner underwent independednt testing on August 26 in Brisbane.

Brisbane:

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has allowed South African spinner Prenelan Subrayen to resume bowling after the 31-year-old was cleared of suspect action. Subrayen was reported for suspect action last month on his ODI debut against Australia in Cairns. Although Subrayen was allowed to bowl until the testing took place, South Africa decided to pull him out to keep him away from the public eye and potential further scrutiny.

However, on Sunday, September 7, the ICC confirmed that Subrayen can bowl again, having undergone independent testing in Brisbane on August 26.

"Subrayen underwent an independent bowling assessment at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane on August 26, where it was revealed that the amount of elbow extension for all his deliveries was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations," the ICC statement read.

As per ICC rules, the bowlers are permitted 15 degrees of elbow extension while delivering the ball. However, this is not the first time that Subrayen's action came under scrutiny. Subrayen was placed under rehabilitation in 2012 by Cricket South Africa (CSA), following his action being deemed illegal after two separate tests. After which, a couple of more times, the off-spinner had to undergo remedial work to fall under the permitted elbow extension laws and remained scrutiny-free for nine years after tweaking his action a bit in 2016.

Subrayen had bowled well on his ODI debut, conceding just 46 runs in 10 overs and even dismissed the dangerous Travis Head to achieve his maiden wicket in the format. The two spinner theory worked for South Africa throughout the series as the Proteas won 2-1, with Keshav Maharaj being the Player of the Series. Australia had won the T20Is, while South Africa won the ODIs.

Due to the suspected action, Subrayen wasn't picked in the squads for the England tour with Senuran Muthusamy partnering Maharaj in the spin department.