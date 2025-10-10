South Africa vs Namibia Live: When and where to watch one-off T20I on TV and stream online? South Africa face Namibia in a one-off T20I in Windhoek, led by Donovan Ferreira. With stars like de Kock and Hendricks, they’re favourites, but Namibia, under Gerhard Erasmus, aim to challenge with a strong squad in this historic clash.

A highly anticipated one-off T20I between Namibia and South Africa is set to take place at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek, marking a historic moment for both sides. For South Africa, it’s a crucial tune-up ahead of their tour of Pakistan, while for Namibia, it’s an opportunity to test themselves against elite opposition on home soil.

Led by the in-form Donovan Ferreira, South Africa bring a balanced squad to the contest, combining experienced internationals with emerging talent. Ferreira, who has impressed across various T20 leagues, will be central to their batting plans. Veteran stars like Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks add considerable firepower at the top, while the likes of Bjorn Fortuin provide stability in the bowling department. Notably, Kwena Maphaka misses the tour due to injury, with Ottneil Baartman stepping in as his replacement.

Namibia, captained by Gerhard Erasmus, are not to be underestimated. They’ve assembled a full-strength side featuring key players such as JJ Smit, Bernard Scholtz, and Max Heingo. With consistent performances in recent T20 outings, Namibia are looking to push the visitors and make a strong statement ahead of future ICC events.

South Africa will enter the match as clear favourites given their depth and international experience. However, Namibia’s home advantage and fighting spirit promise an engaging contest. This match also serves as an important platform for young players from both teams to showcase their skills on the international stage in what could be a thrilling encounter.

The match is also historic, given that Namibia will play their first-ever home match in international cricket.

South Africa vs Namibia when to watch?

The match between South Africa and Namibia will begin on 5 pm IST.

South Africa vs Namibia where to watch on TV?

The match between South Africa and Namibia will be broadcast live on Eurosport.

South Africa vs Namibia where to watch online?

The match between South Africa and Namibia will be streamed live on Fancode.

South Africa and Namibia squads

Namibia Squad: Malan Kruger, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Louren Steenkamp, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan de Villiers, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Jan Balt, Jack Brassell, Max Heingo, Dylan Leicher

South Africa Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wk), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Rubin Hermann, Donovan Ferreira (c), Jason Smith, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lizaad Williams, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Andile Simelane, Ottneil Baartman