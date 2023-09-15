South Africa vs Australia 4th ODI: From Pitch report to records, all you need to know about at Centurion

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY South Africa vs Australia 4th ODI is set to be played in Centurion

The ongoing ODI series between South Africa and Australia is poised nicely at the moment. The five-match series is currently in favour of Australia as the visitors are leading 2-1. Perhaps, they had won the first two matches of the series before South Africa pulled one back in the previous outing with a stunning 111-run win. Their batting finally clicked to post a massive total of 338 runs in their 50 overs and then skittled Australia for just 227 runs.

On the other hand, Australia have been in exceptional form on this tour winning the T20I series and are looking hot favourites to win the contest in the ODIs as well. They will be looking to seal the series with one match to go itself. Their batters have been in great form and are playing aggressively as well. While all of Australia's players are fit, South Africa have been dealt with a huge blow as their skipper Temba Bavuma and pacer Anrich Nortje will not play this match.

SA vs AUS 4th ODI Pitch Report

The surface at the Supersport Park in Centurion is a decent one to bat on and the bowlers will also be in the game with spinners coming into play later. The team winning the toss is expected to bat first. Posting a score and defending it might be the priority for both teams.

Supersport Park, Centurion Numbers Game

Total ODI Matches - 64

Matches won batting first - 25

Matches won bowling first - 35

Average first innings score - 244

Average second innings score - 206

Highest total - 392/6 (50 overs) by SA vs PAK

Lowest total - 117/10 (46 overs) by IND-W vs AUS-W

Highest score chased - 319/3 (46.2 overs) by SA vs ENG

Lowest score defended - 198/10 (44.3 overs) by Africa XI vs Asia XI

Squads

Australia Squad: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Adam Zampa, Michael Neser, Ashton Agar

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Bjorn Fortuin, Wayne Parnell, Anrich Nortje

