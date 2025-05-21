South Africa unveil WTC 2025 Final jersey ahead of Lord's decider against Australia South Africa qualified for their maiden World Test Championship (WTC) final after finishing at the top of the log with 69.44 PCT. South Africa beat Bangladesh (away), Sri Lanka and Pakistan (both at home) in three consecutive series and now will take on the reigning champions Australia at Lord's.

Johannesburg:

South Africa unveiled their brand-new kit for their maiden World Test Championship (WTC) final appearance at Lord's from June 11 against Australia. Like every ICC tournament or a fixture, the country's name was at the front and centre with "ICC WTC Final 2025" inscribed on the right side of the chest with the Proteas logo on the left. The jersey will have 'Castle Lager', the beer brand's logo on the leading arm, with the company sponsoring the South African cricket team not for the first time, for the summit clash.

South Africa became only the fourth team to qualify for the WTC final after beating Pakistan 2-0 in January. India have made it to the final twice and so have Australia, who are the reigning Test champions and will be keen to defend their title. New Zealand qualified for the final in the inaugural edition and won the Test mace in 2021. India, after making it to the final twice in the first two editions, failed to advance this time around, following 0-3 series defeat to the Black Caps at home and a 1-3 defeat to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Many debated South Africa's road to final being easy and that they didn't face either England or Australia and neither have any long series as they beat Bangladesh (away), Sri Lanka and Pakistan (both at home) in three consecutive series 2-0 which the head coach Shukri Conrad acknowledged but reckoned that the challenges they had to go through, the Proteas deserve their spot.

"Some will say the easier run-in, I'd agree with that. But what we've had to encounter and how we've managed to navigate injuries and the New Zealand tour. I say stuff that there was nothing easy about this. Resilient group of guys, there's will to win. We deserve our spot there. We deserve our spot at Lord's," Conrad said in a video posted by Proteas Men on Instagram.

South Africa had announced Macron as the new apparel partner before the Champions Trophy, which will continue to design the Proteas men and women's kits for the next five seasons.

South Africa's squad for WTC Final: Temba Bavuma (C), Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk), David Bedingham, Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tony de Zorzi, Dane Paterson, Senuram Muthusamy