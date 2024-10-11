South Africa suffer major injury setback before start of Test series against Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Temba Bavuma celebrates with Kagiso Rabada.

South Africa have been jolted badly before the start of their two-match Test series against Bangladesh as their captain has been ruled out of the first game in Dhaka with a muscle strain in his left triceps.

The injury to Bavuma is the latest setback to the Proteas before the start of their tour. Earlier, left-arm seamer Nandre Burger was ruled out of the series with a lumbar stress reaction.

Right-arm seamer Lungi Ngidi and uncapped batter (Tests) Dewald Brevis have been added to the squad. Aiden Markram will lead the team in the first Test.

A statement issued by Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed that Bavuma will travel with the team to Dhaka and will continue his rehab under the guidance of the medical team to regain his fitness before the start of the second Test match.

Updated WTC Points Table after Pakistan's loss to England in Multan

Rank Teams Matches Wins Losses Draw Points PCT 1. India 11 8 2 1 98 74.24 2. Australia 12 8 3 1 90 62.50 3. Sri Lanka 9 5 4 0 60 55.56 4. England 17 9 7 1 93 45.59 5. South Africa 6 2 3 1 28 38.89 6. New Zealand 8 3 5 0 36 37.50 7. Bangladesh 8 3 5 0 33 34.38 8. West Indies 9 1 6 2 20 18.52 9. Pakistan 8 2 6 0 16 16.67

South Africa are still in the race to the finals of the ICC World Test Championship. They are fifth on the table whereas Bangladesh are seventh.

South Africa Test squad for Bangladesh tour

Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram (captain for first Test), Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Kyle Verreynne (wk)