New Delhi:

South Africa have been forced to revise their squads for the upcoming home white-ball series against Bangladesh after fast bowlers Gerald Coetzee and Kwena Maphaka were ruled out with injuries. The changes have opened opportunities for three players, including two uncapped cricketers.

Coetzee’s withdrawal affects both the ODI and T20I teams, while Maphaka has been removed from the T20I squad following complications during his rehabilitation from a hamstring problem.

Notably, the injury to Coetzee occurred during his appearance for Lions in the CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 encounter against North West in Potchefstroom. In the match, which concluded on November 22, he scored 57 runs in the middle and bowled 47 deliveries. He picked up two wickets in the innings and didn’t bowl in the next.

On the other hand, Maphaka's situation has also required a change in plans. Cricket South Africa confirmed that the youngster experienced another setback during training. “(He) suffered a setback from his recovery from a right hamstring injury during training, and as a precautionary measure, has been withdrawn,” CSA’s statement read.

The 18-year-old had additionally been included in South Africa A’s squad for the one-day series against England Lions, scheduled to begin on December 1.

Changes in ODI, T20I teams

For the ODI assignment, left-arm pace all-rounder Tiaan van Vuuren has received his first national call-up. He has featured in 26 List A matches, maintaining a batting average of 25.57 The T20I squad will welcome JJ Basson and Eathan Bosch. Basson, an 18-year-old Lions batter who bowls left-arm medium pace, has earned his maiden selection despite having played only six T20 matches. He has claimed five wickets at an economy rate of 7.08.

Bosch brings international experience, having represented South Africa in three ODIs and four T20Is, with his latest T20I appearance coming in September.

Updated South Africa squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Keshav Maharaj (c), Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Tiaan van Vuuren, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Jordan Hermann, Duan Jansen, Nqobani Mokoena, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Sinethemba Qeshile, Tristan Stubbs

Updated South Africa squad for Bangladesh T20Is: Bjorn Fortuin (c), Dewald Brevis, Eathan Bosch, Connor Esterhuizen, Donovan Ferreira, Jordan Hermann, Duan Jansen, JJ Bason, Nqobani Mokoena, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile, Tristan Stubbs and Prenelan Subrayen

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