South Africa, stupidest team in T20 World Cup, should have eliminated India, says Michael Vaughan

New Delhi:

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has stirred debate with a blunt assessment of South Africa’s campaign at the T20 World Cup 2026, arguing that their own decision-making indirectly cleared the path for India’s title run. His argument centred on South Africa’s victory over West Indies in Ahmedabad, a result that confirmed the Proteas’ qualification for the semi-final, while also shaping the qualification scenario for other teams in the group.

At that point in the tournament, India had suffered a heavy 76-run defeat to South Africa, a setback that left the side on the verge of elimination. Their route to the knockout stages required wins in the remaining fixtures against Zimbabwe and West Indies.

India managed to defeat Zimbabwe, but their semifinal hopes were also tied to the outcome of the South Africa versus West Indies encounter. The Proteas dominated that contest, defeating the Caribbean side and confirming their own advancement. That result also meant India’s final Super 8 match against the two-time champions in Kolkata effectively turned into a knockout fixture.

India emerged victorious in that high-stakes contest and carried the momentum into the semifinals, where they eliminated England to secure a place in the final stages of the tournament. South Africa’s campaign, meanwhile, came to an end in the semifinals after they were beaten by New Zealand, extending their long wait for a global trophy.

Eliminate the best team early: Vaughan

After the end of the tournament, Vaughan argued that South Africa should have been clever and lost to West Indies to eliminate India from the competition. Tactically, it would have made sense for the Aiden Markram-led side but there was an immense risk factor involved as South Africa too had to guarantee their spot in the top four.

“I tell you, who I think is the stupidest team of the tournament? South Africa. Because if South Africa had allowed the West Indies to beat them in the Super 8s, India would have been knocked out. I’m just saying – if they had cleared them out, the juggernaut that was coming would have stopped,” Vaughan said on the Stick to Cricket podcast.

“By winning that game, they allowed the juggernaut to go on. India then beat Zimbabwe, then the West Indies in a kind of quarterfinal, and then England. South Africa had to play Zimbabwe next, and they even rested three players for that match. Look, these things shouldn’t happen and usually don’t happen. I’m just saying that if you want to win a World Cup, the best way is to eliminate the best team early,” he added.

Also Read: