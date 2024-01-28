Sunday, January 28, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. South Africa's Steve Stolk demolishes Rishabh Pant's long-standing U19 Men's Cricket World Cup record

South Africa's Steve Stolk demolishes Rishabh Pant's long-standing U19 Men's Cricket World Cup record

Rishabh Pant had smashed an 18-ball fifty against Nepal at the U19 Men's Cricket World Cup in 2016 to register the then-fastest fifty by any player at the prestigious tournament.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published on: January 28, 2024 8:08 IST
Steve Stolk (left) and Rishabh Pant (right).
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND ICC Steve Stolk (left) and Rishabh Pant (right).

South Africa's opening batter Steve Stolk hammered a 13-ball fifty in the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup against Scotland on Saturday, January 27, to shatter Rishabh Pant's seven-year-old record.

Stolk became the player to score the fastest half-century in the history of the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup as he eased past Pant, who had smashed an 18-ball fifty against Nepal at the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2016 in Bangladesh.

Stolk's feat came in a Group B fixture of the ongoing U19 Men's Cricket World Cup while playing at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

Chasing 270 to win, South Africa raced to the total in just 27 overs as Dewan Marais and David Teeger capitalised after Stolk provided a whirlwind start to the hosts.

Stolk began the proceedings with a boundary against Qasim Khan on the second delivery of the run chase and biffed two more to aggregate 12 runs off six balls.

He faced a solitary ball in the next over and caressed it for another boundary as his batting partner Lhuan-de Pretorius played the majority of the over.

The right-handed Stolk unleashed beast mode in the third over as Qasim was seen ducking for cover. Stolk hit four consecutive sixes off Qasim and finished the over with a four and yet another six to script history and announce himself on the world stage.

Related Stories
India U19 vs USA U19 live: When and where to watch ICC U19 World Cup match for free on TV in India?

India U19 vs USA U19 live: When and where to watch ICC U19 World Cup match for free on TV in India?

AUS vs WI: Shamar Joseph cleared of toe fracture after painful blow on day 3 of Gabba Test

AUS vs WI: Shamar Joseph cleared of toe fracture after painful blow on day 3 of Gabba Test

'Speechless' Joe Root hails Ollie Pope's 'absolute masterclass' against India in Hyderabad

'Speechless' Joe Root hails Ollie Pope's 'absolute masterclass' against India in Hyderabad

He ultimately ended up scoring 86 off 37 balls, including seven fours and eight sixes at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 232.43.

The Pretoria batter got out in the 11th over with the Proteas needing 136 more to get over the line. However, his dismissal brought little reprieve to the Scottish bowlers as Dewan Marais and David Teeger (43* off 38 balls) got into the act to pile on the pain.

Marais played a spectacular innings of 80* off 50 deliveries with the help of eight fours and three sixes and racked up his runs at a stunning strike rate of 160.00.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News