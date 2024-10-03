Thursday, October 03, 2024
     
South Africa's star spinner opts out of central contract 'to look after family in best way possible'

South Africa are currently taking on Ireland in a three-match ODI series in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Proteas won the first match of the series by a staggering 139 runs as Ryan Rickelton and Lizaad Williams put on a show.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: October 03, 2024 14:27 IST
Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi.

South Africa's star left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has opted out of the central contract to pursue more opportunities in the T20 franchise competitions all around the world.

Shamsi, 34, along with Cricket South Africa (CSA) jointly made the announcement on Thursday, October 3 and it is effective immediately.

Shamsi has revealed that he has taken the decision to "look after my family in the best way possible" but has assured the fans that it will not have any bearing on his motivation to play for the country. He has also promised that he will be available to represent the Proteas whenever needed.

“I have decided to opt out of my central contract in order to be more flexible during the domestic season, allowing me to explore all opportunities available and look after my family in the best way possible,” said Shamsi in his statement.

“This will not impact my ability or motivation to play for the Proteas in any way and I will always be available to play for my country whenever I am needed. It has always been my dream to bring the World Cup home to South Africa, and no franchise league will ever be more important than playing for my country.

 
“The Titans are also fully supportive of my decision, and I will be a part of the Titans squad whenever I am available.
 
“I would like to thank Enoch Nkwe, Rob Walter and Dr Jacques Faul for their advice, support and open communication through this process.”

Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill share special message for Indian team ahead of ICC Women's T20 World Cup

ICC uses AI tool to safeguard players from 'toxic content' on social media

7 Tests, 634 runs! Will Yashasvi Jaiswal be able to break Sachin Tendulkar's all-time India record?

CSA Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe respects Shamsi's decision and appreciates "his honesty and openness on the matter".

“Shamo is a key member of our white-ball squads, and while we respect his decision, we are pleased that he remains committed to representing South Africa," Nkwe said.
 
“We sincerely appreciate his honesty and openness on the matter, which is integral and what we want from our players.”

