South Africa script Women's World Cup history against Pakistan with batting carnage in rain-hit Colombo game South Africa created a major record in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 during their clash against Pakistan. The Proteas Women unleashed their carnage against Pakistan as they made 312/9 in 40 overs in the rain-hit game at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

New Delhi:

South Africa registered their fifth straight win in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 as they continued their brilliant run with a victory over Pakistan in a rain-hit Colombo game on Tuesday, October 21.

The Proteas Women beat the inclement Colombo weather and a weak Pakistan line-up to go on top of the points table with five wins in six matches in the tournament. After putting 312/9 in the reduced innings of 40 overs, the South African side restricted Pakistan's struggling innings to 83/7 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, the Proteas women have scripted a World Cup record.

The South African batters ripped apart the Pakistan bowling line-up with their astonishing hitting at the R Premadasa Stadium. While Laura Wolvaardt (90 from 82 balls) and Sune Luus (61 from 59) anchored the innings, Marizanne Kapp (68 from 43), Chloe Tryon (21 from 16), and Nadine de Klerk (41 from 16) provided the rollicking finish to take the total past 300.

De Klerk, having finished a couple of matches with her power-hitting, turned her beast mode on in a jaw-dropping display of ball striking as she batted at a strike rate of 256.25, smashing three fours and four sixes.

The Proteas Women scored 11 sixes in total, which is now the new record in an innings in the Women's ODI World Cup. While de Klerk slammed four maximums, Kapp hit three, with Wolvaardt and Luus smashing a couple each.

Meanwhile, the previous record also belonged to the South African side when they hit 10 sixes against India in the 2017 World Cup. The Proteas Women had scored 273/9 in that game with Lizelle Lee making a brilliant 65-ball 92.

Most sixes by a team in a Women's ODI World Cup match:

1 - South Africa: 11 sixes vs Pakistan in 2025

2 - South Africa: 10 sixes vs India in 2017

3 - New Zealand: 9 sixes vs Pakistan in 2009

4 - New Zealand: 9 sixes vs Pakistan in 2017

5 - West Indies: 7 sixes vs Sri Lanka in 2013

Proteas bag fifth win on trot after beating Weather and no competition Pakistan

The Proteas Women have now bagged their fifth victory on the trot in the ongoing tournament. Their five straight wins are the most for them in a Women's World Cup, going past their four straight wins in 2022.

However, the victory wasn't easy for them, even though Pakistan were no competition. The unpredictable rain kept coming down at regular intervals to halt the proceedings in the second innings and they were in a sort of a race against time and weather to complete the minimum of the required 20 overs to constitute a match.