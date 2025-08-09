South Africa's preparation for T20 WC 2026 begins with first white-ball tour to Australia in seven years South Africa have toured Australia for a white-ball series for the first time since 2018. Seven years ago, they had won both T20I and ODI series and they will be aiming to repeat their heroics yet again. With the T20 World Cup coming up, it will be a massive series for both teams.

South Africa have toured Australia for three T20Is and as many ODIs, with the opening game of the T20I series scheduled to be played on August 10. This is the first white-ball tour down under for the Proteas in seven years as they faced Australia away from home back in 2018. South Africa had then won the one-off T20I and the three-match ODI series 2-1, and they will be aiming to do the same this time around.

With Heinrich Klaasen announcing his retirement from international cricket, the Proteas are searching for his replacement not only behind the wickets but also with the bat. It was Klaasen's onslaught that had taken South Africa close to winning the T20 World Cup final against India, only for them to falter right at the end.

South Africa recently played a tri-series in Zimbabwe

South Africa were recently involved in a tri-series in Zimbabwe, with New Zealand being the third team and yet again, they faltered in the final. It was a depleted squad with the Proteas trying out a few players but they failed to score seven runs in the last over and lost by three runs to New Zealand in the final.

South Africa pick full strength side for Australia tour

With their first-choice players back, South Africa will now be starting their preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup that will be played in India and Sri Lanka next year. Aiden Markram has returned to lead the team while Ryan Rickelton looks set to take the gloves and also bat at the top of the order.

Dewald Brevis is likely to bat at five and also perform the role of a finisher with Klaasen not playing international cricket anymore. Kagiso Rabada is also back in the fold and he will lead the fast bowling attack comprising Lungi Ngids, Nandre Burger and Kwena Maphaka.

South Africa's record in Australia in bilateral series

South Africa don't boast of a great record in Australia in the shortest format. They have won only two out of seven matches so far since 2006 and would be keen to improve that record in the three-match series. Overall, they have managed to win eight out of 25 T20I matches against the Aussies.

South Africa's squad for T20I series vs Australia

Aiden Markram (C), Dewald Brevis, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch, Prenelen Subrayen, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Lungi Ngidi, Nqabayomzi Peter, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Kagiso Rabada

Schedule of AUS vs SA T20I series