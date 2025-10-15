South Africa's 10-match winning streak ends following Noman Ali's masterclass in Lahore Pakistan ended South Africa’s 10-match win streak with a 93-run Test victory in Lahore, powered by key wickets from spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan, and a devastating spell by Shaheen Afridi, sealing the match on a challenging spin-friendly pitch.

Lahore:

Pakistan ended South Africa’s record 10-match winning streak with a commanding 93-run win in Lahore, securing a memorable Test win on a challenging spin-friendly pitch. Chasing an unprecedented 277 at the Gaddafi Stadium, a target no side had previously achieved, South Africa fell short despite a gritty effort in the fourth innings.

The match turned decisively in Pakistan’s favour, thanks to the combined efforts of their spinners and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. Early breakthroughs from Sajid Khan and Noman Ali set the tone, removing key South African batters before lunch on the final day. Ryan Rickelton and Dewald Brevis, who had shown promise with solid starts, were both caught out by sharp bowling from the spinners.

After the interval, Senuran Muthuswamy joined the list of wickets, trapped LBW by Pakistan’s spin, leaving South Africa struggling at 144 for 7. While the middle and lower order tried to stabilise, their momentum stalled under sustained pressure. Kyle Verreynne and Simon Harmer dug in but lacked the urgency needed to chase the challenging target. For a time, Pakistan’s bowlers seemed content to maintain control rather than aggressively attack.

The reintroduction of Shaheen Shah Afridi with the old ball dramatically shifted the momentum. Utilising reverse swing on a deteriorating pitch, Afridi swiftly dismantled the tail, clean bowling Verreynne, Prenelan Subrayen, and Kagiso Rabada with pace and precision. His devastating spell ensured the visitors fell well short of the target.

Brevis’ efforts went in vain

Earlier in the day, Brevis had been the standout for South Africa, attacking confidently with a lively 54, including some audacious sixes. However, his innings ended when Noman Ali spun a crucial wicket, cementing his match haul of ten wickets and highlighting the effectiveness of Pakistan’s spin duo throughout the contest.

Despite South Africa’s valiant resistance over nearly four days, Pakistan’s dominant first-innings total of 378 runs and clinical bowling performance proved decisive. The hosts now move ahead in the series, and the courtesy of the same goes to Noman for his 10-wicket haul in the match and Imam-ul-Haq’s and Shan Masood’s 161-run partnership in the first innings.