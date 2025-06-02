South Africa rope in Stuart Broad as consultant for WTC Final: Report Stuart Broad, who has swiftly switched to broadcasting from his playing days, will take up his first coaching role for a week or so with the South African cricket team. South Africa are set to take on Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's starting June 11.

London:

South Africa have roped in former England pacer Stuart Broad as a consultant for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. This will be the first coaching assignment for Broad, who has rather effortlessly moved into broadcasting after his playing career. Broad retired from international cricket after the 2023 home Ashes and will be helping the Proteas out in their preparation for the biggest Test for South Africa against his former arch-rivals, Australia, at Lord's.

As per a report by The Telegraph UK, Broad, who has 113 wickets in his name at the Lord's Cricket Ground, the second most at the venue after his bowling partner James Anderson (123 wickets), will not be in South Africa's dressing room during the WTC final because of his broadcasting commitments. However, one of the best fast bowlers will help the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen and Co in the week prior to the game to keep them attuned as to what to expect at Lord's in terms of conditions, the slope at the venue and how and what to bowl.

Broad, who has been a commentator on the SA20 in the last couple of years, has forged a cordial work relationship with South Africa and the role might just be an extension of that, as despite retirement, he has still not left troubling the Australians.

While Australia will be defending their World Test Championship crown, this will be the first appearance for South Africa in the final. South Africa will fine-tune their preparations for the big game by playing a warm-up match against Zimbabwe starting June 3. Hence, Cricket South Africa wanted and got all their players involved in the IPL back by May 27 and have gotten into the prep mode with just a little over a week to go.

Australia, on the other hand, left it on the players themselves. Apart from Mitchell Starc, four other players from the WTC squad came back. Pat Cummins and Travis Head got done with their campaigns for the Sunrisers Hyderabad a week ago but both Josh Hazlewood (RCB) and Josh Inglis (PBKS) will be playing the final of the IPL in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3.