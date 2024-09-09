South Africa rest Rabada, Klaasen among several first-choice players for Afghanistan, Ireland series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Temba Bavuma will lead South Africa in both ODI series with several first-choice players rested

South Africa have gone ahead to get some fresh legs in white-ball squads for the two overseas assignments against Ireland and Afghanistan. South Africa have rested as many as seven first-choice players including the likes of Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, David Miller, Marco Jansen and Heinrich Klaasen among others while looking to add 'fringe' players in order to build a player pool for the 2027 ODI World Cup as admitted by white-ball coach Roob Walter.

“We have decided to give opportunities to some of the fringe players as well as those who have impressed in recent weeks and months.

“This has been a deliberate move from management, in line with our goal of building a wider pool of players to choose from, as we prepare for the major ICC tournaments taking place over the next 18 months, with a long-term view on the 50-over World Cup in 2027," he added.

Hence, the likes of Nqaba Peter, Jason Smith and Andile Simelane have earned their maiden ODI call-ups while Kyle Verreyne and Tristan Stubbs have returned. Ryan Rickelton is there only for the Ireland series while David Bedingham, who smashed a magnificent 150 for South Africa A recently was the unfortunate one to miss out.

The three-match ODI series against Afghanistan takes place in Sharjah from September 18-22 while the matches against Ireland take place in Abu Dhabi. The two T20 matches are scheduled for September 27 and 29 while three ODIs take place from October 2 to 7.

South Africa squads

Afghanistan ODIs: Temba Bavuma, Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqaba Peter, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams

Ireland T20Is: Aiden Markram, Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams

Ireland ODIs: Temba Bavuma, Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams