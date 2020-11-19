South Africa player tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of England series; 3 put in isolation

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES A South Africa player has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the limited-overs series against England.

A South Africa player has tested positive for coronavirus, and two other players who were in close contact with him have been placed in isolation, jolting the side's preparations for the upcoming limited-overs series against England.

Nearly 50 tests were conducted before the players were allowed to enter the bio-secure bubble for the three-match T20I and ODI series.

While the CSA didn't name the player, the board confirmed that all the three players are currently in isolation and remain asymptomatic.

"One player has returned a positive test result and two players were considered close contacts based on the risk assessment undertaken by the medical team," the CSA said in a statement.

"All three players have been placed in immediate isolation in Cape Town as part of the COVID-19 protocols. While all players are asymptomatic, CSA's medical team will monitor them to ensure their health and well-being."

South Africa have not named any replacement for the three players but said that two new players will join the squad for the inter-squad practice matches ahead of the series.

The T20I series between South Africa and England will begin on November 27. Newlands (Cape Town) and Boland Park (Paarl) will play host to the T20I and ODI series.