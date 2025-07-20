South Africa, New Zealand confirm tri-series final spots after Proteas register commanding win over Zimbabwe South Africa and New Zealand confirmed their spots in the ongoing T20I tri-series in Zimbabwe after the Proteas beat the hosts for the second consecutive time, riding on yet another collective performance with both bat and ball in Harare on Sunday, July 20.

Harare:

South Africa overcame nervy moments to qualify for the ongoing T20I tri-series final, setting up the summit clash against New Zealand, with a couple of games still to go. South Africa, who rushed in their run-chase against New Zealand in their previous game, got the match-winning partnership from skipper Rassie van der Dussen, who held one end and Rubin Hermann, who recovered from a cautious start to slam his maiden T20I fifty as the Proteas made Zimbabwe regret of what could have been at various stages in their second meeting of the series.

At 122/3 in the 16th over, Zimbabwe were well on course for a total in excess of 160 with a set batter in Brian Bennett playing on a well-compiled half-century. However, losing three wickets for just four runs in nine balls proved to be a deterrent in Zimbabwe kicking on for a big score and challenging a vulnerable South African batting line-up. However, the squeeze from Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi and Corbin Bosch in the end overs proved to be decisive as Zimbabwe were restricted to a modest 144, despite having a solid base to go big from.

South Africa had both their openers get dismissed cheaply yet again as the opening pair is slowly becoming a concern for Rassie, Shukri Conrad and his men. Both van der Dussen and Hermann took their time initially because they had the luxury to, with the required rate not being in the challenging zone. Van der Dussen got a couple of boundaries away while Hermann bided his time.

However, the shackles were off once the team score reached fifty in the ninth over. Hermann took on Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza for a four and a six before taking down Wellington Masakadza as the game now was slipping from the hosts. The skipper now was the second fiddle and Hermann just kept hitting because the target was in sight now and completed a marvellous 29-ball fifty.

The duo completed their century stand before Hermann was dismissed immediately by Richard Ngarava. However, skipper van der Dussen, who also completed his half-century, and Dewald Brevis saw their side through. While there are a couple of games still to go in the group stage, the finalists have been confirmed as Zimbabwe after losing all three matches thus far can't go further.

South Africa, on the other hand, will lock horns with the Black Caps in a precursor to the final, on Tuesday, July 22.