South Africa names Anrich Nortje’s replacement for Champions Trophy 2025

Cricket South Africa announced Corbin Bosch as Anrich Nortje’s replacement for the upcoming Champions Trophy, slated to begin on February 19. The 30-year-old made his ODI debut against Pakistan in December 2024 and clinched one wicket, leaking 69 runs in nine overs. He however contributed well with the bat, scoring 40 runs off 44 deliveries in Johannesburg.

Overall, Bosch has played 32 List A matches, picking up 38 wickets at an average of 38.13. With the bat, he made 457 runs at a strike rate of 101.48. Recently, the Durban-born featured in the third edition of the SA20, where he clinched 11 wickets in eight matches for MI Cape Town, and helped the franchise to lift the title, beating Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the final.

South Africa meanwhile are dealing with plenty of injuries at the moment. Like Nortje, Gerald Coetzee was also ruled out of the tournament due to a groin injury. Beuran Hendricks and Lizaad Williams are also recovering from their respective injuries. In the meantime, the selectors added Kwena Maphaka to the squad as a travelling reserve.

He will travel to Pakistan on Sunday, February 9 with Bosch and opener Tony de Zorzi to join the squad for the remainder of the tri-nation series, featuring Pakistan and New Zealand. The Proteas will play the Kiwis on February 10 and then the hosts Pakistan on 12th. The final will take place on February 14 at National Stadium, Karachi.

In the meantime, former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat has joined South Africa’s support staff for the tri-series and the Champions Trophy. He played 27 international matches, picking up 29 wickets and also scored 260 runs.

South Africa's Champions Trophy 2025 squad

Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch , Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen