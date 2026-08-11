South Africa name Bjorn Fortuin as captain for Namibia white-ball tour, Duan Jansen gets maiden call up

New Delhi:

South Africa have named their squad for the white-ball tour of Namibia, as Bjorn Fortuin will be captaining the side to kick off a busy summer for the Proteas men's side. Most of the regular players have been rested for the T20I tri-series against Namibia and Zimbabwe and an ODI series against the hosts.

Fortuin will be leading the team as regular captains Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma have been given an off time ahead of a busy schedule, where South Africa will be playing in eight Test matches from October to early January in their push towards back-to-back World Test Championship final, where they look to defend their crown.

Several other players have also been given a rest from the tour, which begins with the T20I tri-series from August 28 to September 6, while the ODIs will be played between the Proteas and Namibia from September 9 to 13. Only Dewald Brevis, Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Kwena Maphaka have been retained in the squad from what can be called their full-strength squad members.

Maiden call-up for Duan Jansen, Hermann brothers also picked

Meanwhile, Marco Jansen's brother, Duan Jansen, has earned his maiden call-up after being named the One-Day Cup Player of the Year in the CSA awards. Brothers Jordan Hermann and Rubin Hermann have also been picked for the white-ball tour. Both were part of the second-string Proteas side for their last T20I series against New Zealand; however, Jordan picked up an injury in the first match on his debut.

Moreover, Eathan Bosch also earns his maiden T20I call-up after having made his ODI debut against New Zealand in early 2025. Connor Esterhuizen and Nqobani Mokoena have earned their maiden ODI call-ups as well.

"We saw glimpses of what Connor and Nqobani can offer during the T20I series against New Zealand earlier this year. It was unfortunate that Jordan picked up an injury in the opening match of that series, so we're looking forward to seeing him get another opportunity at this level," South Africa coach Conrad Shukri said. "This tour has also opened the door for players who have performed domestically. Duan is one of those players. He is a quality all-rounder who has also shown great character for the Titans."

South Africa also name A squads for Bangladesh tour

Meanwhile, the Proteas also announced their A squads for the Bangladesh tour, which coincides with the Namibia tour. Marques Ackerman will be leading the side for both the four-day matches and for the one-day games. Gerald Coetzee and Senuran Muthusamy have been picked for the four-day games, which hints they are being considered for Test cricket later.

South Africa men's squad for Namibia tour

Bjorn Fortuin (capt), Eathan Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, Duan Jansen, Kwena Maphaka, Nqobani Mokoena, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Jason Smith, Prenelan Subrayen

South Africa A's four-day squad against Bangladesh A

Marques Ackerman (c), Matthew Boast, Okuhle Cele, Gerald Coetzee, Tshepang Dithole, Zubayr Hamza, Gavin Kaplan, Tshepo Moreki, Senuran Muthusamy, Tshepo Ntuli, Meeka-eel Prince, Delano Potgieter, Sinethemba Qeshile, Lesego Senokwane, and Codi Yusuf

South Africa A's one-day squad against Bangladesh A

Marques Ackerman (c), Matthew Boast, Okuhle Cele, Gerald Coetzee, Matthew de Villiers, Zubayr Hamza, Dian Forrester, Delano Potgieter, Imraan Manack, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Mihlali Mpongwana, Sinethemba Qeshile, Andile Simelane, Kyle Simmonds and Codi Yusuf

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