South Africa miss out on India's all-time record, despite staggering win vs England in first ODI South Africa defeated England by seven wickets in the first ODI at Leeds. The Proteas, at one point, were close to matching India's historic all-time record, but failed to do so, by losing three wickets towards the fag end of the match.

Leeds (England):

South Africa stunned England in the first ODI, winning the match by seven wickets at Headingley, Leeds. The Temba Bavuma-led side was closing in on a ten-wicket victory, but three late wickets ruined their chances of joining India in an all-time record list. Notably, in the first ODI of the series at the Oval in 2022, the Rohit Sharma-led side bundled England to 110 runs in the first innings.

When it came to the chase, the captain led by example, scoring an unbeaten 76 runs off 58 balls. His opening partner, Shikhar Dhawan, remained not out on 31 as India became the first team to beat the Three Lions by 10 wickets in England. India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was adjudged Player of the Match for his six-wicket haul.

The Proteas were extremely close to matching the record as their openers, Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton, seemed in fine form. The duo stitched a partnership of 121 runs as their partnership broke just 11 runs before completing the target. After the dismissal of Markram for 86 runs off 55 balls, South Africa also lost the wickets of Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs, but eventually got the job done in the 21st over of the game.

Keshav Maharaj adjudged POTM

Spinner Keshav Maharaj was adjudged the Player of the Match in the first ODI. The 35-year-old claimed a four-wicket haul, as England were bundled for 131 runs. Speaking after the match, Maharaj stated that the wicket was good and he was happy to see the bowlers utilise the conditions well and put the hosts on the back foot.

“Thought was a really good wicket. Little bit of nibble and fortunately our bowlers managed to utilise that. We know the English lads play extremely well in their conditions and so good to see the guys put their plans to fruition today. I have looked at some of the best in the world and sort of managed to make minor changes and it has paid dividends,” Maharaj said in the post-match presentation.