South Africa make one change to their squad, drop Tristan Stubbs ahead of second Test vs Australia

New Delhi:

South Africa have recalled Matthew Breetzke to their Test squad for the second match against Australia in Gqeberha. He replaced Tristan Stubbs, who has been dropped following the hosts’ defeat in Durban. The change comes as head coach Shukri Conrad considers adjustments to the batting order ahead of Sunday’s encounter.

Notably, Stubbs scored 32 and one in the opening Test, which Australia won by 214 runs. Meanwhile, his replacement, Breetzke, has limited experience in the longest format. He played only two Tests against Bangladesh in October 2024 and Zimbabwe in July 2025. He has scored 14 runs across those appearances and holds a first-class batting average of 37.03.

However, Breetzke’s recent performances in limited-overs cricket have strengthened his case for another opportunity. The 27-year-old scored a century in the opening ODI against Australia in Durban, which prompted South Africa’s management to consider whether that form can translate into Test cricket. After the squad announcement, Conrad highlighted both Breetzke’s recent performances and his approach to the game played a part in his selection.

"Matt has been part of the squad before. The fact that his ODI form is as hot as it is gave him an inside lane and more importantly, it's the attitude and the character Matt brings and has,” Conrad said, as quoted by Cricinfo.

Ryan Rickelton to keep wickets

South Africa must also settle their wicketkeeping arrangements. Conrad confirmed that Ryan Rickelton will take the gloves, leaving Kyle Verreynne facing the possibility of missing out on the playing XI after going 13 Test innings without scoring a half-century.

On the other hand, Rickelton’s role at the top of the order remains unresolved. South Africa could retain him as an opener alongside Aiden Markram or move him down the order and introduce another batter at the top.

“With Ricks taking the gloves, there are decisions to be made over whether he does move down the order or whether he can continue to open the batting, which he has done before,” Conrad said.

Tony de Zorzi not fit to play

Tony de Zorzi remains unavailable as he recovers from a hamstring injury. Breetzke could therefore open, while uncapped batter Marques Ackerman is another possibility.

South Africa also expect Kagiso Rabada to be available after he missed the first Test with a hamstring niggle. They have named seven fast bowlers in the 17-member squad as the goal is to manage the workload of the pacers. Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer and Senuran Muthusamy are the three spin options, although South Africa are likely to select only one. Maharaj and Harmer both featured in Durban.

South Africa squad for second Test vs Australia

Temba Bavuma (capt), Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne.

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