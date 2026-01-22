South Africa make changes to T20 World Cup 2026 squad, two star cricketers included; Miller remains doubtful Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs will join South Africa’s T20 World Cup squad, while Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, and Ottneil Baartman miss out due to injuries. David Miller’s participation remains uncertain, creating opportunities for Rubin Hermann.

Cape Town:

South Africa’s T20 World Cup squad has seen key changes ahead of the tournament in Sri Lanka and India next month, with Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs now confirmed to travel. Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, and Ottneil Baartman, all originally in the squad, will not make the trip. Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed on Thursday that these adjustments were driven by injury rather than a reassessment of form or SA20 performances.

David Miller may miss Paarl Royals’ eliminator against Joburg Super Kings in Centurion after injuring his groin on Monday. Lungi Ngidi bowled only half his overs for Pretoria Capitals in the first qualifier against Sunrisers Eastern Cape at Kingsmead before leaving with a heavily strapped leg. Dewald Brevis, who scored an unbeaten 75 off 38 in Pretoria’s final at Newlands, sustained a finger injury. All three, Miller, Ngidi, and Brevis, however, are part of South Africa’s T20 World Cup squad.

It is understood that Ngidi and Brevis should recover in time for the tournament. Miller’s groin, however, is a concern, with Royals calling up two players as cover for Thursday’s game, highlighting the severity of the issue. Rickelton is also part of the squad selected to face West Indies in three T20Is next week, while Miller’s participation remains conditional.

“Availability for the T20 World Cup remains subject to the outcome of a fitness test ahead of the support period,” CSA’s statement read. Miller’s potential absence opens the door for Rubin Hermann, who has scored 205 runs in eight innings for Eastern Cape.

Rickelton and Stubb’s absence invited criticism

Rickelton’s earlier omission from South Africa’s squad sparked controversy. Despite back-to-back innings of 113 off 63 against Durban Super Giants and 113 off 60 against Joburg, he was initially overlooked while De Zorzi, who has been out since December 3 with a hamstring injury, was selected.

Stubb’s absence also invited immense criticism, given how well he has done for Delhi Capitals in the IPL. Meanwhile, the Proteas will begin their T20 World Cup campaign on February 9 against Canada in Ahmedabad.

Squad: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs