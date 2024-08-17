South Africa keep noses ahead after Verreynne, Markram hit fifties on Day 2 of 2nd Test against West Indies

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Aiden Markram.

South Africa have kept their noses ahead of West Indies at the end of a fascinating Day 2 in the 2nd Test between these two sides in the Providence Stadium. After bowling out the hosts for 144, the visitors put up 223/5 to take a 239-run lead at the stumps.

Half-centuries from wicketkeeper batter Kyle Verreynne and opener Aiden Markram led the charge with the bat for the Proteas. As the batting conditions improved in Guyana, the Proteas found their mojo to keep five wickets in hand. Verreynee is unbeaten on 50 with Mulder on 34, sharing a stand of 84.

It was a drought-ending half-century for Markram, who had not got to the milestone away from home in the last three years. But the Proteas batters were tested hard. After bowling out the Windies and coming to bat in the first session of the second day, the openers - Tony de Zorzi and Aiden Markram - needed to survive the seam test of the bowlers and they did that to go unscathed at 30 at lunch.

When they returned after the 40-minute break, runs came at a brisk rate. The two put up a stand of 79 before De Zorzi edged one off Jayden Seales to lose their opener. Markram carried on until he was plumbed in front by Gudakesh Motie. The Markram wicket opened the door for the hosts as they got four for 19 runs. The spinner Motie displayed a brilliant spell and then got the skipper Temba Bavuma LBW on a review.

Seales knocked Jude Bedingham with a peach-of-a delivery that seamed in after pitching on length. But that was the final joy for the Windies as Verreynne and Mulder ensured no further damage.

The two batted with resilience to put up an unbeaten stand of 84 as South Africa took a 239-run lead. Earlier in the day, the Windies resumed at 97/7 and soon got to 104/9 but Shamar Joseph and Jayden Seales partnered for 40 runs for the 10th wicket with the former making 25.