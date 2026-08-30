South Africa hit with major blow, Kagiso Rabada remains doubtful for Australia Tests due to hamstring injury

In a major blow to CSA (Cricket South Africa), the side’s star pacer Kagiso Rabada is out injured and is a doubt for the side’s upcoming multi-format series against Australia. It is worth noting that starting from September 24, South Africa will take on Australia in a multi-format series.

The two sides will meet each other across three ODIs and will follow it up with three Test matches. Due to a right hamstring injury, Rabada was ruled out of the ODI series against Australia, and he is now doubtful for the Tests against the Aussies as well.

On August 21, CSA came forward with a statement saying that Rabada’s rehab was interrupted due to the injury. “Rabada’s winter training programme has been disrupted after he sustained a right hamstring injury during training earlier this week. He is currently being monitored by the Proteas medical team and will undergo further assessments,” the CSA said in a statement.

Defending their WTC title, South Africa will need to win their next seven out of 10 Tests if they want to make their place in the WTC final once more. The side will play Australia, England, and Bangladesh at home and will tour Sri Lanka as part of the cycle.

CSA released another statement around Rabada’s injury

On the same note, CSA took centre stage and released another stage and revealed that they are monitoring Rabada’s progress, and while he will be missing the ODI series, his participation in the Test series will depend on the recovery that he manages to make.

If Rabada does end up missing the Test series, it could prove to be a huge blow to South Africa as the side would be going into the crucial series without their star man.

“Kagiso Rabada is currently progressing through the early stages of his rehabilitation from a right hamstring injury under the close supervision of the CSA medical team. He will miss the three-match ODI series against Australia, scheduled from September 24 to 30. His availability for the Test series against Australia will depend on how he progresses through his rehabilitation, with a decision on his selection to be made closer to the series," the statement read.

Also Read:

Former India cricketer opens up on Saransh Jain's performances after Test series against Sri Lanka