South Africa hit record low after being shot out for 69 against England in Women's World Cup 2025 clash South Africa were bundled out for 69 in their Women's World Cup 2025 opener against England at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. This was their third-lowest total in ODI cricket and second-lowest in World Cup history.

South Africa were shot out for just 69 in their Women's ODI World Cup 2025 opener against England at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on Friday, October 3. The English bowlers breathed fire as they demolished the Proteas batters for their second-lowest World Cup score and their third-lowest ODI score in the history of the competition.

The South African batters had no answers for the English bowlers as nine of them were dismissed for scores in single digits with only with only wicketkeeper batter Sinalo Jafta getting into the double digits with her 22. The Proteas were put in to bat by England, and they had a horrible time in the middle.

South Africa were bowled out in just 20.4 overs after the English bowlers struck in unison. The 20.4 overs that South Africa were bowled out for are the fewest that they have been dismissed in an ODI.

Meanwhile, the English bowlers starred with left-arm spinner Linsey Smith taking 3/7 in her four overs. Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone and Charlie Dean also took two wickets each, with Lauren Bell also striking once.

Lowest all-out totals for South Africa in WODIs:

51 vs NZ-W, Bowral, 2009 WC

63 vs PAK-W, Potchefstroom, 2019

69 vs ENG-W, Guwahati, 2025 WC*

75 vs BAN-W, Mirpur, 2012

77 vs ENG-W, Cuttack, 2013 WC

England opted to bowl first in what was former captain Heather Knight's 150th ODI game. "We're going to have a bowl. Want to get out there as a group and make a mark on the game. Hopefully will get better to bat on under lights. Looking to take wickets with the ball at every opportunity. Only the second woman for England to play 150 ODIs which is such a huge achievement (talking about Heather Knight). Great to have her back," Sciver-Brunt said at the toss.

"Looks a bit slower than what we thought it would be. Don't mind having a bat first. For us it's about taking it one game at a time. Need to be present in the moment. He's been amazing (coach Mandla Mashimbyi), has changed a lot of things and is all about playing brave cricket. He's good at motivational speeches as well. Four spin options, three seam options," South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt said.