South Africa get massive boost ahead of T20 World Cup 2026, star player 'medically cleared' for action David Miller has been cleared from a groin injury and will play in the 2026 T20 World Cup. The 36-year-old is set for his sixth tournament, anchoring South Africa’s middle order as they head to India after an injury-hit build-up.

Cape Town:

David Miller will take his place in South Africa’s squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup after being medically cleared from a groin injury sustained during the SA20. The setback forced him to miss Paarl Royals’ final two matches of the tournament, both knockout fixtures, and ruled him out of the ongoing T20I series against West Indies. However, he is now fit to travel with the national side to India for what will be his sixth appearance at a T20 World Cup.

The 36-year-old remains South Africa’s most seasoned campaigner and a central figure in their batting plans. He is expected to feature in the No.5 position, following Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton and Dewald Brevis, with finishing duties once again entrusted to his experience and power. Jason Smith and Tristan Stubbs complete the group of specialist batters selected for the tournament.

While Miller has not publicly addressed his long-term plans, the tournament may represent his final T20 World Cup, as ESPNcricinfo reported. He currently holds a white-ball-only contract with Cricket South Africa and could be targeting the ODI World Cup on home soil in 2027 as a farewell to international cricket.

During the 2023 ODI World Cup, he struck a century in the semi-final against Australia in Kolkata, and a year later he played a pivotal role in South Africa’s run to the T20 World Cup final in Barbados. That match ended in heartbreak, with Miller caught on the boundary in the final over as South Africa fell seven runs short against India.

South Africa’s build-up so far

South Africa’s build-up has already been disrupted by injuries. Donovan Ferreira was ruled out after breaking his shoulder during the SA20, while Tony de Zorzi failed to recover in time from a hamstring tear. Their places were taken by Stubbs and Rickelton. Had Miller been unavailable, Rubin Hermann, who was drafted in as cover for the opening T20I against West Indies, was considered the most likely replacement.

The squad departs Johannesburg for Mumbai on Sunday and will play a warm-up fixture against India on Wednesday. South Africa open their World Cup campaign against Canada on February 9, before facing Afghanistan and New Zealand in Ahmedabad on February 11 and 14 respectively, and concluding the group stage against UAE in Delhi on February 18.