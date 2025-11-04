South Africa gear up for first ODI series in Pakistan after 18 years South Africa played a 1-1 stalemate against Pakistan in the Test series before losing the T20I series to them 1-2. They will now face the Men in Green in an ODI series, their first in Pakistan after 18 years.

New Delhi:

South Africa are on an all-format tour to Pakistan with the ODI leg now concluding a nearly month-long tour. The all-format series saw the two teams square the two-match Test series 1-1 before Pakistan sealed the three-match T20I series 2-1.

The focus now shifts to the ODI format with three 50-over games to play on November 4, 6 and 8. All the matches will take place at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad as the venue will be hosting its first international match after 17 years.

While there is not much context on offer for these three contests, the ODI series will also mark South Africa's first 50-over games in Pakistan after 18 years. The Proteas last made a trip to Pakistan for the ODIs in 2007 when they played five 50-over games and won the series 3-2.

South Africa had earlier travelled to Pakistan for a Test and a T20I series back in late 2020, but had not played in ODIs then. That trip was South Africa's first in 14 years after cricket had international cricket had resumed in Pakistan.

Talking about the series, Pakistan are back to their full strength team with Fakhar Zaman back after having missed the T20I series. The pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf are also back.

South Africa are not with their first-choice squad, with Matthew Breetzke the skipper and Quinton de Kock now returning to the 50-over format too. The squad is similar to that of the tri-series one that played in Pakistan earlier in the year.

Squads:

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Hussain Talat, Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah Khan

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Tony de Zorzi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Matthew Breetzke(c), Donovan Ferreira, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Sinethemba Qeshile, George Linde, Bjorn Fortuin, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter