South Africa end long-standing drought despite defeat to Australia in first T20I South Africa bowled out Australia for the first time in T20I history during the series opener in Darwin. Nevertheless, Australia posted 178 runs in the first innings, and secured a comfortable 17-run win.

Darwin:

South Africa managed to bowl out Australia in a T20I for the first time in their 26-match T20I rivalry. The feat came during the opening game of the three-match series held on Sunday, August 10, in Darwin, where Australia posted a competitive total of 178 runs.

Despite the strong score, South Africa’s bowlers ensured every Australian wicket fell, breaking a long-standing trend in matches between these two sides. This was a significant milestone given that in the previous 25 T20 encounters, South Africa had never managed to dismiss the entire Australian batting line-up.

Meanwhile, the first innings was notable for several reasons beyond the historic bowling achievement. Australia hit 13 sixes, equalling their highest number of sixes against South Africa in a single innings, which is a record previously set during a match in Durban in 2023. The aggressive hitting, spearheaded by Tim David’s explosive 83 off 52 balls, was complemented by a quickfire 35 off 13 from Cameron Green. However, key Australian batsmen such as Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, and Glenn Maxwell failed to make significant contributions.

Among the Proteas’ bowlers, Kwena Maphaka stood out with a career-defining performance. The 19-year-old seamer claimed 4 wickets for just 20 runs, becoming the youngest pacer to achieve a four-wicket haul in T20Is among full member nations. His figures also mark the best bowling performance by a South African against Australia in the shortest format.

South Africa struggle in chasing

South Africa opener Ryan Rickelton started the chase with a cluster of boundaries. He made 71 runs off 55 balls, but there was little support from the other end. Tristan Stubbs looked in good form and made 37 runs, as he couldn’t prolong his innings. The Proteas were eventually bundled for 161 runs, securing a 17-run win for the hosts. David was adjudged the Player of the Match for his heroic knock with the bat.