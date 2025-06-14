South Africa break India's 14-year-old world record to win WTC final against Australia

South Africa broke India’s 14-year-old world record to win their maiden ICC title in 27 years. The Temba Bavuma-led side produced a sensational performance at the Lord’s to beat Australia by five wickets and win the third edition of the World Test Championship (WTC). In doing so, South Africa now registered the biggest chase by a team in an ICC final.
India held the record for 14 years, having defeated Sri Lanka in the 2011 ODI World Cup. In that match, the MS Dhoni-led side chased 275 runs, which was the highest by a team in any ICC final. South Africa surpassed that in 2025 by chasing 282 runs in the WTC final against Australia.
Highest successful chase
|Total
|Match
|Venue
|282
|South Africa vs Australia, WTC final 2025
|Lord's
|275
|India vs Australia, ODI World Cup 2011
|Mumbai
|265
|New Zealand vs India, Champions Trophy, 2000
|Nairobi
|252
|India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy 2025
|Dubai
|246
|South Africa vs West Indies, Champions Trophy, 1998
|Dhaka
Aiden Markram adjdged POTM
Aiden Markram was adjudged the Player of the Match for his phenomenal century in the final innings. Chasing 282 runs, South Africa lost two early wickets of Ryan Rickleton and Wiaan Mulder but Markram, along with Bavuma, managed to keep the scoreboard ticking. They eventually stitched a partnership of 147 runs, which helped South Africa move close to the trophy.
Markram scored 136 runs and became the first South Africa international to score a century in an ICC final. Bavuma, on the other hand, made 66 runs. Markram’s innings was particularly vital as the Proteas needed someone to stay till the end and even though he got out towards the end, but secured South Africa’s victory. Apart from the century, Markram also picked up the important wicket of Steve Smith in the first innings.
“ Lord's is a place where every Test cricketer wants to play. Plenty of South African fans were there and it was one of those special days. It's not always one-sided, you absorb the pressure and it was about maximising the scoring options,” Markram said in the post-match presentation.