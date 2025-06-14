South Africa break ICC curse with WTC final win against Australia South Africa ended a 27-year ICC title drought with a stunning WTC Final win over Australia at Lord’s. Aiden Markram’s brilliant century and Bavuma’s gritty 66 helped chase 282, after Rabada and Ngidi led a second-innings bowling fightback.

London:

1999, 2003, 2015, 2022, 2024 - South Africa have witnessed heartbreaks like no other cricketing nation. They were called the ‘chokers’ for several years before Temba Bavuma’s men produced an extraordinary show at Lord’s to win their maiden ICC title in 27 years. In the World Test Championship finale against Australia, the Proteas were not considered the favourites, especially as their batting unit wasn’t tested enough but regardless, South Africa managed to get over the line, winning by five wickets.

After being bundled for 138 runs in the first innings, the game was thought to be out of South Africa’s reach. However, in the second innings, the tides turned as the Proteas dominated in the middle. The duo of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi were ruthless in their approach, picking up four and three wickets each. They bundled Australia to 207 runs, setting up a target of 282 runs.

Markram’s masterclass, Bavuma’s grit wins it for South Africa

Chasing 282 runs in the fourth innings could have proved tricky, especially given South Africa’s history in ICC tournaments. However, Aiden Markram arguably played his best knock in his career, while Bavuma proved his worth, scoring 66 runs while battling through a hamstring injury to win it for the Proteas. Australia threw everything they had to challenge South Africa, but nothing really worked.

The Pat Cummins-led side did pick up two early wickets of Ryan Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder to give themselves a chance, but they failed to capitalise on that. Former cricketers Matthew Hayden and Dale Steyn believed that South Africa were defensive in nature, and that might have cost them the championship.

Meanwhile, after Bavuma departed, Australia also picked the wicket of Tristan Stubbs and that was expected to put some pressure on South Africa but nothing shook them. Markram and David Bedingham were determined and played some brilliant cricket under pressure to help South Africa win the World Test Championship.

