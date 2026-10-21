South Africa become first team to achieve major feat against Australia in WTC history

New Delhi:

South Africa pacers produced a stunning show on Day 4 of the second Test against Australia, which left the visitors bundled out for only 99 runs. The Proteas had a rough start with the bat as well, being reduced to 110/6 at one stage, but captain Temba Bavuma and all-rounder Marco Jansen scripted a brilliant comeback. The pair stitched a 132-run partnership in Gqeberha before Bavuma added another 183-run partnership with Simon Harmer.

The Proteas captain scored 179, his career-best, while Jansen and Harmer made 85 and 82 runs, respectively. Based on their knocks, South Africa managed to declare their innings on 425/9, which looked impossible at one stage.

When it came to Australia’s batting, there were plenty of expectations as they thrashed South Africa by 214 runs in the opening Test. However, Kagiso Rabada’s comeback was too hot for Australia to handle. The ace pacer removed Nic Maddison early and that set the tempo of the innings. The visitors lost wickets at regular intervals as six of their batters scored in single digits. Steve Smith showed some form of grit in the middle, but it was difficult for him to tackle South Africa’s wrath.

Jansen, who excelled with the bat earlier, went on to claim a five-wicket haul, while Wiaan Mulder and Rabada picked two each as Australia were left in tatters. They were trailing by 326 runs after the first innings and with that, South Africa became the first team to enforce the follow-on against Australia in World Test Championship history. The last time Australia were asked to follow-on was by India in the drawn SCG Test in 2019.

Australia lose Maddinson early in second innings

Maddinson failed to improve in the second innings as Rabada once again managed to give South Africa the first breakthrough. The Australia opener departed for eight runs and it looks very likely that the 34-year-old will be replaced in the third and final Test of the series.

For the Bavuma-led side, it’s all about keeping up with the momentum. They have confidence and form on their side and Australia are clearly on the back foot. All South Africa need is nine wickets now, with over a day remaining in the Test.

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