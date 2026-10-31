South Africa beat Australia to become number-one-ranked ICC Test team after 10 long years

Cape Town:

South Africa returned to the top of the ICC Test rankings for the first time in more than a decade after defeating Australia by 176 runs in the series-deciding third Test at Newlands, Cape Town. The victory, which secured a 2-1 series triumph, marked a significant milestone for the Proteas, who had last held the No.1 position in January 2016.

Their achievement came after recovering from defeat in the opening Test, winning the next two matches to complete an impressive turnaround. It was also a complete team effort, as multiple cricketers rose to the occasion from time to time and it also resulted in South Africa moving to number two in the ongoing WTC points table.

What happened on Day 5 in Cape Town?

Australia entered the final day needing 288 runs for victory, but their hopes quickly unravelled against a disciplined South African bowling attack. Kagiso Rabada and Simon Harmer shared nine wickets between them as the visitors were dismissed for 111.

Rabada set the tone almost immediately, striking twice in the opening over to remove Matthew Renshaw and Marnus Labuschagne. Both batters departed without making a significant contribution, leaving Australia under tremendous pressure at 5/2.

After a short break, Rabada returned to dismiss Travis Head for 14, taking his tally to 350 Test wickets in the process. He became the fastest cricketer to do so in terms of balls, breaking Dale Steyn’s record.

Harmer then took control of the proceedings, delivering a remarkable spell that dismantled the visitors' remaining batting resistance. The off-spinner ended with a six-wicket haul and was eventually adjudged the Player of the Match. Meanwhile, his victims included Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

Green proved the sole fighter for Australia as he made a gritty 27 off 100 balls. Captain Cummins and Nathan Lyon provided the biggest resistance from the lower order, but the duo could only delay South Africa’s win and not deny it.

Meanwhile, Harmer's six-wicket haul also marked the best performance by a South African spinner against Australia since Hugh Tayfield claimed 7/81 in Melbourne in 1952.

Position Team Rating Points 1 South Africa 124 2 Australia 122 3 New Zealand 106 4 India 105 5 England 102 6 Bangladesh 77 7 Sri Lanka 75 8 West Indies 74 9 Pakistan 71 10 Zimbabwe 17

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