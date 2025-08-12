South Africa beat Australia by 53 runs, end five-year drought to level three-match T20I series With a 53-run win over Australia in the second T20I, South Africa levelled the series 1-1. Dewald Brevis was the star with the bat for the Proteas, smacking an unbeaten 125 runs. He broke several records, including the highest score by an individual against Australia in T20Is.

Darwin:

South Africa defeated Australia by 53 runs in the second T20I at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin. Batting first, the Proteas had a modest start, as Australia reduced them to 57/3 at one stage. Since then, youngster Dewald Brevis took over and played some blistering cricket. He broke several records, including becoming the youngest South Africa batter to score a T20I century and also registered the highest-ever score against Australia in the shortest format of the game.

India’s Ruturaj Gaikwad held the record, but Brevis broke that with his blockbuster knock of an unbeaten 125 runs. Another young batter, Tristan Stubbs, supported him well, as South Africa posted 218 runs on the board, which is their highest-ever score in a T20I match against Australia. During his stay on the crease, Brevis smacked 12 boundaries and eight sixes and scored over 20 runs against five bowlers. He became only the second cricketer, after Reeza Hendricks, to register that record in T20I cricket.

When it came to the chase, it was again Tim David who rose to the occasion. In the first game, when all the other batters struggled, David bailed Australia out and sealed the victory. Even in the second, he scored a half-century, but again, he had little to no support from other batters. For South Africa, Kwena once again had a gun day, as the youngster clinched three wickets. Corbin Bosch supported him well, with three each.

Wanted to win and come back stronger after the first game: Brevis

Brevis was eventually adjudged Player of the Match for his heroics. Reflecting on his match-winning knock and registering the highest individual score for the Proteas, the youngster noted the importance of the game as South Africa were trailing 1-0 in the three-match series.

“I haven't thought about it to be honest (on having the highest score for South Africa in T20Is). Really grateful and thankful to god for winning tonight. We want to win and to come back stronger after the first game. Everyone played a part and we took our catches. They are great players and they hit the ball hard and over the ropes, we have to be on it in this format. We played well today, so it's great,” Brevis said.