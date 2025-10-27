South Africa announces Test squad for India series, Temba Bavuma returns as captain South Africa cricket recently came forward and announced their squad for the upcoming two-game Test series against team India. Temba Bavuma makes his return as captain, with several big names like Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs included as well.

New Delhi:

South Africa Cricket recently came forward and announced their squad for the upcoming two-game Test series against India. The two sides will take on each other in the first Test from November 14 to 18 and in the second Test from November 22 to 26.

Star batter Temba Bavuma makes his return as the Test skipper after missing out on the recently concluded Test series against Pakistan. He marks his return to the side after recovering from a calf strain.

It is worth noting that Bavuma will not be playing any of the white ball matches that start in Pakistan; he will be competing for South Africa A as they gear up to take on India A in a first-class game.

Furthermore, Bavuma is the only change in South Africa’s batting attack that drew 1-1 with Pakistan. The skipper’s inclusion in the squad comes at the expense of David Bedingham, who did not feature for the Proteas in any of the Tests.

South Africa hope for good showing against India

Interestingly, India and South Africa kick off their Test series by taking on each other in the first Test of the series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The two sides will lock horns in the clash from November 14, and they will aim to put in their best performance.

The Proteas will be coming into the series after drawing their previous series 1-1 against Pakistan. On the other hand, India will come into the series after having faced the West Indies in a two-game Test series, where they managed to register a convincing win.

SA Squad for India Tests: Temba Bavuma (capt), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Dewald Brevis, Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi, Corbin Bosch, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Simon Harmer

Also Read: