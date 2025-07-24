South Africa announces ODI, T20I squads for upcoming white ball tour to Australia Cricket South Africa took to social media and announced their T20I and ODI squad for the upcoming tour to Australia. The two sides will lock horns across three T20Is and will follow it up with three ODI matches.

South Africa is all set to take on Australia in a white-ball series beginning on August 10. The two sides will lock horns across three T20Is and three ODIs, with the T20I matches being held on August 10, 12, and 16. Whereas, the ODIs will be held on August 19, 22, and 24.

Ahead of the series, Cricket South Africa took to social media and announced the Proteas’ squad for the upcoming tour. Where Aiden Markram will be leading the T20I side, Temba Bavuma will be leading South Africa in ODIs against the Aussies.

With the two sides having recently faced off in the World Test Championship final, and the Proteas emerging victorious in the clash, the side will once again hope for similar results and a good performance.

Shukri Conrad reflects on South Africa’s squad

With the squad announcement, South Africa’s head coach Shukri Conrad took centre stage and opened up on the combination of players. He revealed how great it is to have their senior players back in the side and how they can fast-track their preparation for the upcoming World Cups.

“It’s great to have our senior players back in the mix after their rest following the WTC Final. Their experience and quality add real value to the group as we continue to build a strong core in both formats. Every series from here on plays a part in shaping our squads for next year’s T20 World Cup and the 50-over World Cup at home in 2027,” Conrad was quoted as saying by the ICC.

South Africa T20I squad against Australia: Aiden Markram (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Rassie van der Dussen.

South Africa ODI squad against Australia: Temba Bavuma (captain), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen.

