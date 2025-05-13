Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. South Africa announce squad for WTC Final; Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rabada included, no Coetzee

South Africa announce squad for WTC Final; Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rabada included, no Coetzee

South Africa topped the World Test Championship (WTC) table, with a PCT of 69.44 and will be gunning to prevent Australia from winning a second consecutive title. Temba Bavuma will lead the side, and all the regulars are back with all the pacers fit.

Kagiso Rabada has served his month-ban and will be raring to go in the final phase of IPL and then the WTC final
Kagiso Rabada has served his month-ban and will be raring to go in the final phase of IPL and then the WTC final Image Source : Getty
Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

South Africa have announced their 15-man squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. Temba Bavuma will lead a strong side with all their regulars back, including Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada and Ryan Rickelton. Left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy has been preferred over an extra pacer in Gerlad Coetzee while the fifth pace-bowling spot has gone to Corbin Bosch, who impressed one and all on his debut in the Boxing-Day Test in Centurion against Pakistan.

Skipper Bavuma announced the squad in a minute-long video shared by Cricket South Africa on its social media handles, which was largely on the expected lines. 

South Africa left out Kwena Maphaka and Matthew Breetzke from the last assignment while trusting their core of Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram and David Bedingham in the middle order. Rickelton is likely to open the innings alongside Aiden Markram while Tony de Zorzi will be the backup opener.

South Africa's Test squad for WTC Final: Temba Bavuma (C), Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk), David Bedingham, Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tony de Zorzi, Dane Paterson, Senuram Muthusamy

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket South Africa Cricket Team South Africa Vs Australia Ryan Rickelton Kagiso Rabada Gerald Coetzee Test Squad
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\