South Africa announce squad for WTC Final; Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rabada included, no Coetzee

South Africa have announced their 15-man squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. Temba Bavuma will lead a strong side with all their regulars back, including Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada and Ryan Rickelton. Left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy has been preferred over an extra pacer in Gerlad Coetzee while the fifth pace-bowling spot has gone to Corbin Bosch, who impressed one and all on his debut in the Boxing-Day Test in Centurion against Pakistan.

Skipper Bavuma announced the squad in a minute-long video shared by Cricket South Africa on its social media handles, which was largely on the expected lines.

South Africa left out Kwena Maphaka and Matthew Breetzke from the last assignment while trusting their core of Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram and David Bedingham in the middle order. Rickelton is likely to open the innings alongside Aiden Markram while Tony de Zorzi will be the backup opener.

South Africa's Test squad for WTC Final: Temba Bavuma (C), Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk), David Bedingham, Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tony de Zorzi, Dane Paterson, Senuram Muthusamy