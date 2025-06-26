South Africa announce squad for tri-series against Zimbabwe, New Zealand; several seniors rested South Africa have announced their squad for the tri-series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand, starting July 14. Several senior cricketers have been rested for workload management. Rassie van der Dussen has been handed the captaincy baton.

Cape Town:

South Africa have announced a 14-member squad for the upcoming T20I tri-series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand, starting July 14. Four T20I uncapped cricketers - Corbin Bosch, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Rubin Hermann and Senuran Muthusamy have been called up to the squad as several senior cricketers were unavailable for selection.

Notably, Pretorius has been highly impressive in the 2025 SA20, finishing as the leading run-scorer with 397 runs at a strike rate of 166. Courtesy of the same, the youngster was even called up by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. He is set to open alongside Reeza Hendricks in the tri-series.

Bosch, on the other hand, has been active in the ODI and Test set-up, but he is yet to debut in T20Is. The all-rounder played a vital role in helping MI Cape Town clinch the SA20 title earlier in the year. Meanwhile, Muthusamy was part of the Proteas squad in the World Test Championship (WTC) finale against Australia. He has played four Tests and two ODIs, and is very likely to debut in the tri-series.

Lastly, wicket-keeper-batter Rubin Hermann too impressed in the SA20, scoring 333 runs. In the absence of Heinrich Klaasen, he will be vital for the Proteas in the coming years.

Meanwhile, in the absence of Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen will lead the team. This will also mark Shukri Conrad’s first white-ball assignment after being named the coach of all three formats.

“With several senior players rested as part of their workload management, it creates opportunities for others to step in and show what they can offer. This is a chance for us to build depth and see how these players cope with international demands,” Conrad said after the squad announcement.

South Africa squad:

Rassie van der Dussen (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Reeza Hendricks, Rubin Hermann (wk), George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Andile Simelane