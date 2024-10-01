Tuesday, October 01, 2024
     
  5. South Africa announce squad for Bangladesh Test series, Muthusamy earns recall as 3 spinners included

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has given a go-ahead for the two-match Test series in Bangladesh despite the political unrest in the country, which forced the Women's T20 World Cup to move out. South Africa have named a spin-heavy squad for the two matches in Mirpur and Chattogram.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: October 01, 2024 7:23 IST
South Africa have named a three-pronged spin attack for the
South Africa have named a three-pronged spin attack for the upcoming two-match Test series in Bangladesh

Cricket South Africa (CSA) after giving a go-ahead for the upcoming two-Test tour of Bangladesh announced the 15-man squad led by Temba Bavuma. South Africa will rue the one drawn Test in the Caribbean as it affected what could have been the start of their magnificent run towards pushing for a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Bangladesh hasn't been a great place for the visitors and the Proteas would want to change that narrative as they named a three-pronged spin attack for the series.

Senurathan Muthusamy, the left-arm orthodox spinner, who is handy with the bat as well, has returned to the fold for the first time in a year and is in line to add caps to his three-match appearance for South Africa in Test cricket. Muthusamy will join Keshav Maharaj and Dane Piedt, who has been retained in the squad from the side that toured the West Indies in August. 

"Bangladesh is always a tough place to tour," South Africa Test head coach Shukri Conrad said. "They’ve become a formidable side at home and we have to be prepared for the challenge that awaits us. 

"We have three frontline spinners and all of them have the ability to step up at any time they are needed. This is a great chance for someone like Senuran, who has potential to make a mark with both bat and ball," Conrad added.

From the side that toured the West Indies, only Lungi Ngidi misses out with Geral Coetzee nursing the injury he suffered during the Major League Cricket. 

The series might be Shakib Al Hasan's final assignment in Test cricket but there are still a lot of ifs and buts regarding his participation.

South Africa Test squad for Bangladesh series: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Kyle Verreynne (wk)

