South Africa announce playing XI vs Zimbabwe, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis make Test debut South Africa have announced their playing XI for the first Test against Zimbabwe, starting June 28. Two youngsters in Dewald Brevis and Lhuan-dre Pretorius, have been handed debuts. Several Proteas seniors have been rested for the series.

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe):

Reigning world Test champions South Africa have named their playing XI for the first Test against Zimbabwe, set to begin on June 28. With several senior players rested as part of workload management, the team has handed opportunities to young talents in Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Dewald Brevis.

The 19-year-old Pretorius has played seven first-class matches in his career, scoring 485 runs at an average of 60.62. He has been one of the consistent performers in domestic cricket and to groom him further, Cricket South Africa have added him to the senior squad and handed debut against Zimbabwe. Even though he prefers to bat at the top order in white-ball cricket, the youngster will feature at number five in Tests.

On the other hand, Brevis has been playing some brilliant brand of cricket since the SA20. He has been in the Test scheme of things for quite some time, but never got the opportunity. He was called up for the Bangladesh series as well, but the 22-year-old failed to make it to the playing XI. In the match against Zimbabwe, he will bat at number six.

Available seniors need to take responsibility

Regular captain Temba Bavuma was ruled out of the series owing to the hamstring injury that he suffered in the WTC final. Seniors such as Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi have been rested as South Africa named an inexperienced pace attack. Young Kwena Maphaka played only one Test in his career, in which he clinched three wickets.

He will be pairing with Corbin Bosch and Wiaan Mulder, who featured for the Proteas in the World Test Championship final against Australia. Meanwhile, in Bavaum’s absence, Keshav Maharaj will lead the side in the two-Test series.

South Africa Playing XI - Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Wiian Mulder, David Bedingham, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj (c), Yusuf, Kwena Maphaka