South Africa announce playing XI for WTC Final against Australia, Lungi Ngidi returns, no Dane Paterson South Africa will be playing a Test match at Lord's against Australia after 113 years and it happens to be the final of the World Test Championship (WTC), probably the most high-profile red-ball game in Proteas' history.

London:

They say it's always something in the air and it seems like there is as South Africa right on the footsteps of England, have confirmed their playing XI for probably the biggest Test match of their history - the World Test Championship (WTC) final, 24 hours before the first ball is going to be bowled at Lord's against Australia. On the expected lines, a fit Lungi Ngidi returns to the side after 10 months after spending most of the Test summer on the sidelines, which meant that Dane Paterson, who has played five Tests in the last 15 months, was the unfortunate one to miss out.

Skipper Temba Bavuma confirmed the XI on the eve of the Test match, as South Africa aims to break the knockouts' hoodoo in world events. While the 11 personnel members were on the expected lines, South Africa are likely to move the pieces of the puzzle around, if their warm-up fixture in Arundel against Zimbabwe was anything to go by.

Tristan Stubbs played at No 3 in four out of nine Tests he played in the cycle for South Africa but all-rounder Wiaan Mulder was pushed up to that position in the warm-up. Mulder's name was written ahead of Stubbs. It may not be much but it seems like Mulder at 3, Bavuma at four and Stubbs and David Bedingham playing at No 5 and 6 could be the combination which the Proteas are likely to go with.

Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada and Ngidi will form a quality pace-bowling trio with some support from Mulder for the ultimate Test while Keshav Maharaj will be that bridge between the lower order and the fast bowlers.

South Africa playing XI for WTC Final: Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verrynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi