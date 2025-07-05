South Africa announce playing XI for second Test; new captain, two debutants announced South Africa announced their playing XI for the second Test against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Wiaan Mulder has been announced as captain, while the Proteas have announced two debutants in Lesego Senokwane and Prenelan Subrayen.

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe):

South Africa have announced their playing XI for the second Test against Zimbabwe, starting July 5 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. In the absence of Temba Bavuma, who suffered a hamstring injury in the World Test Championship final against Australia, Keshav Maharaj was announced as the new captain. However, the spinner too suffered an injury in the first Test of the series, forcing the Proteas to announce a new leader.

Wiaan Mulder is given the responsibility of leading the team in the second Test. He has played 20 Test matches so far in his career, scoring 786 runs at an average of 26.20. The 27-year-old also clinched 35 wickets in the longest format.

Meanwhile, the Proteas rested Matthew Breetzke from the second Test and handed a debut to Lesego Senokwane. The 28-year-old has played 51 first class matches, scoring 2654 runs at an average of 31.22. He has seven centuries to his name in the format and will be opening the batting alongside Tony de Zorzi in the second Test.

31-year-old Prenelan Subrayen will also make his Test debut against Zimbabwe. The Durban-born played 77 Test matches in his career, scoring 1595 runs and also picking up 242 wickets at an average of 27.94.

South Africa playing XI - Tony de Zorzi, Lesego Senokwane, Wiaan Mulder, David Bedingham, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen, Codi Yusuf

