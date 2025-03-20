South Africa announce home schedule for 2025-26 season, no home Test for men Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced the home schedule for the 2025-26 season. The men's team won't be playing any home test matches as the stadiums will be renovated for the ODI World Cup 2027.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced the schedule for the 2025-26 season. Interestingly, the men’s team won’t be playing any Test matches at home. It will be the first time since South Africa’s readmission that they won’t be playing a red-ball game at home. One of the reasons behind the move is to prepare the stadiums for the ODI World Cup in 2027.

All the stadiums will undergo a makeover, including a change in the floodlights and drop-in pitches will be added. South Africa are expected to play matches at home in the 2026-27 season to test the changes before the mega event. The men’s team however will host a five-match series against West Indies in January 2026, to prepare for the T20 World Cup, which will be hosted in February and March in India and Sri Lanka.

The women’s team, on the other hand, will host white-ball series against Ireland and Pakistan. Speaking on the same, CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki mentioned that the tours will provide strong competition and will see the Proteas women compete in different venues.

“We are looking forward to seeing our women take on Ireland and Pakistan. These tours not only provide our team with strong competition but also give our fans an opportunity to watch the Proteas Women compete at their favourite venues across the country,” Pholetsi said.

Schedule:

South Africa vs West Indies (Men)

1st T20I - 27 January 2026, Boland Park

2nd T20I - 29 January 2026, Newlands Cricket Ground

3rd T20I - 01 February 2026, Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium

4th T20I - 04 February 2026, SuperSport Park

5th T20I - 06 February 2026, DP World Wanderers Stadium

South Africa vs Ireland (Women)

T20I Series

1st T20I - 05 December 2025, Newlands Cricket Ground

2nd T20I - 07 December 2025, Boland Park

3rd T20I - 10 December 2025, Willowmoore Park

ODI Series

1st ODI - 13 December 2025, Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium,

2nd ODI - 16 December 2025, St George’s Park

3rd ODI - 19 December 2025, DP World Wanderers Stadium

South Africa vs Pakistan (Women)

T20I Series

1st T20I - 10 February 2026, JB Marks Oval

2nd T20I - 13 February 2026, Willowmoore Park

3rd T20I - 16 February 2026, Kimberley Oval

ODI Series

1st ODI - 23 February 2026, Mangaung Oval

2nd ODI - 25 February 2026, SuperSport Park

3rd ODI - 01 March 2026, Kingsmead Stadium