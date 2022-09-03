Saturday, September 03, 2022
     
  5. Sourav Ganguly withdraws name from Legends League Cricket opener, here's why

The second edition of Legends League Cricket will open with a match between India Maharajas and World Giants to celebrate the 75th year of India's independence.

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Published on: September 03, 2022 19:56 IST
Sourav Ganguly
Image Source : PTI Sourav Ganguly in action

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has declared his withdrawal from the Legends League Cricket match for the Indian Maharajas against Eoin Morgan-led World Giants. The match is scheduled for September 16 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

In a letter addressed to the League, Sourav said, “I would like to convey my best wishes for your Legends League initiative. It's a wonderful idea of bringing retired cricketers back on the cricket field and engaging with fans across generations. I am thankful to you for offering me an opportunity to play in the one-off Legends League game at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata on September 16, 2022," he wrote.

“However due to my professional commitments and continuous work with cricket administration, I will not be able to take part in this game. I am sure the fans are eagerly looking forward to this league and there will be large crowds at the stadium. The league is bringing together the stalwarts of the game and I am sure there will be exciting cricket on display. I will be there at the Eden Gardens Stadium watching the match,” he added.

The second edition of Legends League Cricket will open with a match between India Maharajas and World Giants to celebrate the 75th year of India's independence.  

The tournament will commence a day after the special match, i.e. from September 17 till October 8, which will feature four teams taking part in a franchise-based format.

LLC will be played over the course of 22 days, with a total of 15 matches scheduled this season. 

