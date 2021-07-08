Sourav Ganguly turns 49: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee visits ex-India skipper at his residence | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mamata Banerjee and Sourav Ganguly

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made a surprise visit to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's residence in Behala on Thursday and wished the former India captain on his 49th birthday.

Banerjee stayed at Ganguly's residence for nearly 45 minutes and exchanged pleasantries with all the family members.

Banerjee went to Ganguly's house at around 5 p.m. and presented him flowers and sweets on his birthday, wishing him a healthy and long life.

Sources in the family said that the BCCI President, who shares a good rapport with the Chief Minister, also gave gifts in return.

Later, Ganguly told the media, "I am fit and fine and there is no problem. In this Covid times it is better to keep as quiet as possible. It is not only about yourself, but it is about the people around yourself. The family members have arranged something and it is a small celebration."

Wishing his former opening partner on the occasion, Sachin Tendulkar said, "My beloved Dadi. Happy birthday. Wishing you a healthy and happy year ahead."

The likes of Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif were also among the many who wished their former captain on his birthday.

"Few could match Dada ka Junoon, Dada ka Iraada. May you be in good health and spirits always Dada. #HappyBirthdayDada," Sehwag said in a social media post.

Like every year, a number of Ganguly's fans gathered near his residence to wish him on his birthday. And the former India skipper didn't dishearten them, as he not only exchanged pleasantries with his fans, but also took selfies with them.